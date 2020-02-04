Services Wednesday for Ruth V. Snelson

Ruth V. Snelson passed away Feb. 1, just 16 days short of her 104th birthday. She was a resident at The Pointe at Lifespring.

Ms. Snelson was a certified public accountant, a 1934 graduate of Knoxville High School and an 85-plus-year member of Washington Pike Baptist Church. She belonged to Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Tennessee Association of Accountants. She worked in an accounting partnership for many years and retired from H.T. Hackney Company. She enjoyed traveling and visited many foreign countries and loved raising roses and sharing them with others.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation. Additional obituary info here.