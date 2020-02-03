Services Tuesday for Ramah Seymour

A popular retired teacher has died. Ramah Bowman Seymour, 90, taught business classes at Halls High School and in Union County. She and husband, the late Roy Seymour, developed Overlook Estates subdivision. They were Halls political and community leaders.

Mrs. Seymour’s parents were the late Ernest and Beulah May Bowman of Maynardville. She was one of eight children, survived by siblings Leah Bowman West, Ray Bowman, Paul Bowman and Lynn Bowman. She was preceded in death by her children, Sandra Harness and Mark Seymour and grandson Joshua Shoemaker. Survivors include her grandchildren Laura Seymour, Alex and Jesse Harness and Matthew Dalton.

The family will receive friends 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 and burial will be at Lynnhurst Cemetery at 1 p.m. The full obituary is here.