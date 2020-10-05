Services Tuesday for John Allen

The man known as the ‘Mayor of Lonsdale’ has passed away. John R. Allen, 86, died Oct. 2, 2020. He had lived in the Lonsdale community for more than 80 years.

Mr. Allen owned and operated A&A Body Repair for 56 years and he was the lead singer in Johnny Allen and the Country Cowboys. He worked with his son, John Jr., to remodel several homes in the Lonsdale area. Additional obituary information is here.

Family and friends will gather Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Mynatt Funeral Home, Fountain City, with receiving of friends from 5-7 p.m. and the service at 7. The family asked that memorial donations be made to the after-school and summer program for kids, Thrive Lonsdale, 1317 Connecticut Ave., Knoxville TN 37921.