Race Against Cancer changes course

To ensure a safe environment for race participants, Thompson Cancer Survival Center’s 27th annual Race Against Cancer will take place virtually this fall.

The 5K run/walk, originally scheduled for Nov. 8 at World’s Fair Park, has moved to a virtual format to allow participants to safely social distance while supporting cancer outreach, screenings and access to healthcare for those who need it most. Proceeds from the event benefit clinical research and other valuable support programs for patients and families of Thompson Cancer Survival Center.

“2020 has been a challenging year for us all, but even more so for those affected by cancer,” said Scott Warwick, president and chief administrative officer, Thompson Cancer Survival Center. “Studies have shown that the impact of COVID-19 on cancer patients is more than double its impact on the general population. Because of this, to protect patients’ safety, their family and friends have been limited in attending appointments and treatments. Now more than ever, cancer patients need the valuable support programs funded by the TCSC Foundation. Please join us in our first-ever virtual race to support cancer patients during this difficult time.”

Event organizers announced that the race will offer several race-course options and a flexible time frame. Between Oct. 31 and Nov. 22, runners may choose the race course that best fits their goals. This virtual experience allows the Race Against Cancer to deliver an official interactive race experience that supports community safety while providing real-time engagement with participants.

The rules: Using an app called “RaceJoy,” participants choose between two certified, timed course locations, or may create their own independent 5K route, resulting in a custom race experience that allows each person to race their way. In addition to new interactive features like receiving virtual cheers from friends and family, audio progress at mile markers and virtual scored results, registered participants will receive a commemorative runner’s pullover to wear during their run.

Registration for the virtual event is open through Nov. 22 here.

Since its inception 26 years ago, the Race Against Cancer has raised more than $7.4 million for those affected by cancer in our area. Thanks to donors, teams and individual fundraising efforts, Thompson Cancer Survival Center is able to continue life-saving services in Knox and 18 surrounding counties, and fight the battle against cancer. Through prevention, early detection and education, we are saving lives. Info or to register, click here or call 865-531-5210.

Information provided by the public relations department of Covenant Health.