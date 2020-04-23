Services today for Jerry Varner

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. today (4/23) for Jerry Varner, 80, a lifelong resident of Halls whose family is well-known in Knox and surrounding counties.

Mr. Varner died April 20. Burial will be in the Varner family cemetery off of McFall Lane. The family asked that memorials be made to a local food bank.

H.A. and Alice Loy sent condolences and love to the family: “Jerry will be missed in the community and remembered well by the Class of 1957.” Jerry was named Mr. Halls High of that class, which included a number of contributors to the Halls community.

His brother, the late Jack Varner, restored the family home on Brown Gap Road where their father, Floyd Varner, had grown up.

Jerry Varner joined the U.S. Air Force after high school, working in air traffic control. He finished his career in sales with Landmark International. He is survived by his wife, Rose; sons Ray, Rick and Ron; and sister, Kay. Additional obituary information is here.