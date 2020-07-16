Services today for Charlie Clark

Charlie Clark had many friends and most of them have stories to tell. He passed away Sunday, July 12, at age 82.

“Charlie was a wonderful volunteer at the Knoxville Habitat for Humanity Thrift Store, said his colleague Bert Sams. “He always had a smile and a pleasant hello.”

Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. today (July 16) at the main entrance to Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1 p.m. graveside service with the Rev. Sam Ward, pastor of St. Mark Methodist Church, officiating. The family will visit with friends following at the graveside.

Mr. Clark graduated from West High School and the University of Tennessee. Professionally, he retired from Rohm and Haas Tennessee Inc. as the human resources director after more than 30 years of employment. His job took him and his family from Knoxville, to Houston and Louisville and finally back to Knoxville.

Charlie was a Little League baseball coach for many years at Rocky Hill Park and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals major league baseball team. He served on the boards of many local nonprofits, including the American Red Cross and the United Way. Post-retirement, he volunteered more than eight years at the Habitat for Humanity thrift store and he delivered thousands of meals for Meals on Wheels. He was a long-standing member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and taught Sunday school classes for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, the artist B.J. Clark, sons Art and Scott and their families. Additional obituary information, a video compiled by Rose Mortuary and more tributes are here.