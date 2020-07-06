Services today for Cades Cove preservationist

A piece of Tennessee history slipped away July 4, 2020, with the death of Johnnie Edna Bryant Sparks, 91, of Townsend. Funeral service will be held today (6/6) at 7 p.m. at Caylor’s Chapel Baptist Church, 486 Webb Road, Townsend, with the Rev. Bill Dixon and the Rev. Robert Burns officiating.

Mrs. Sparks was born in Dry Valley and she died in Dry Valley in the house that her grandfather built. Her first home, after marrying Granville “Leon” Sparks, was on Sparks Lane in Cades Cove. She was a founding member of Cades Cove Preservation Association and long-time member of Caylor’s Chapel Baptist Church.

According to her obituary, “with great joy, she managed the Townsend School lunchroom for 18 years where she was ‘school mom’ for many children. She loved to cook and feed all who entered her home.”

