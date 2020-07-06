Red, white and fun

510 Scott Ave. 926 Luttrell St. 2820 Gibbs Dr.

We made it to three of nine neighborhoods that were decked out in Red, White and Blue for the city-sponsored three-day holiday July 3-5.

Pictured above are three homes that stood out. (The one on Scott Avenue may or may not belong to Knox Planning planner Tom Brechko.

It was neat to see the homes with flowers blooming, flags flying and even political signs peeking through. Thanks to the residents who made a special effort to make things as normal as could be during this season of COVID-19.