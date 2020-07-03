Knoxville to host 3-day parade

Several Knoxville neighborhoods are participating in the inaugural Neighborhood Trails of Red, White and Blue, a physically-distanced, socially-engaging event to be held in lieu of the city’s annual Festival of the Fourth.

“I will miss celebrating with everyone at the World’s Fair Park,” said Mayor Indya Kincannon. “But I’m excited to see the festive results of neighbors working together to share their enthusiasm and patriotic spirit while following the best practices to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

After the coronavirus pandemic made it clear that thousands of East Tennesseans could not safely gather on the lawn this year, the city special events department and Office of Neighborhoods invented this drivable, bikeable and walkable way to experience holiday togetherness … at a distance.

Participating neighborhoods will be decorated and ready to enjoy starting today (7/3) and continuing through Sunday (7/5). On Saturday, July 4, 1-4 p.m., a caravan parade including Mayor Kincannon and celebrity judges will drive the trails and spread additional patriotic spirit. Trails will be designated by red arrows painted on the street (maps available here) and are located in these areas:

Historic Fourth and Gill Neighborhood Organization: Portions of Gratz Avenue, Glenwood Avenue, Luttrell Avenue and Eleanor Avenue

Historic Gibbs Drive Neighborhood Association: At the 2800 and 3100 blocks of Gibbs Drive off North Broadway

Northwest Hills Subdivision: At Kingsmore Drive and Kinlock Lane

Old North Knoxville Inc.: Portions of Oklahoma, Glenwood, Fremont, Kenyon, Scott off North Central Street

RiverHill Gateway Neighborhood Association: At E. Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive

Robinson Ridge HOA: On Tori Road off Robinson Road

Sherill Hills Retirement Resort: 271 Moss Grove Boulevard off Kingston Pike in Cedar Bluff

Southside Waterfront Neighborhood Association: Located on W. Blount Avenue, including 303 Flats and CityView at Riverwalk

We Care Neighborhood Watch: Katey Spring, Tera Spring and Morgan Spring Way off Valley View Drive.

For residents interested in giving back, South Knoxville’s Vestal Community Organization is hosting a community cleanup at Goose Creek between Ogle and W. Blount avenues and at Vestal United Methodist Church Cemetery. Volunteers are also gathering to reseed the wildflower meadow in Vestal Gateway Park.

Other events

On Saturday, July 4, from 8-10 p.m. WBIR-TV will broadcast the Macy’s July 4 Fireworks Spectacular

And from 10-11 p.m., WBIR will rebroadcast a previous Festival on the Fourth with the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra.

Paige Travis is a public information specialist for the city of Knoxville.