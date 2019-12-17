Services Thursday for WWII veteran Arnold Jones

Arnold Jones, 94, passed away Dec. 15. He proudly served with the U.S. Army in WWII and was a Purple Heart recipient. Read his war stories here.

Survivors include Cora, his wife of 73 years; daughter Fran (Ron) Houser; sons Rick (Janice) Jones and Dennis (Karen) Jones and their families. Full obituary here.

Family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow.