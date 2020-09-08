Services Thursday for Jacqueline Newman

Services will be Thursday, Sept. 10, for Jacqueline Tipton Newman, who passed away Sept. 3 at age 96. Mrs. Newman held her own with a bigger-than-life husband, James A. Newman, former principal of Fulton High School and later superintendent of Knoxville City Schools. An entombment service will be held at Berry Highland Memorial cemetery mausoleum at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jan Wade officiating.

Mrs. Newman is survived by daughter Teressia Newman Blair of Knoxville and son Harry J. Newman of Maryville and their families. Additional obituary information is here.

She was a member of Church Street Methodist Church and throughout her life devoted countless volunteer hours to civic and social organizations. She was a past president of Knoxville Symphony League and honorary director. She was a member of First Families of Tennessee, the Knoxville Museum of Art Guild and a board member of Ramsey House among others.

Jacqueline began her career modeling and coordinating fashion shows. Selected as one of Knoxville’s Ten Best Dressed Women she was placed in the Hall of Fame three consecutive years. She owned and operated “Miss Jackie’s Pre-School” then later in life she retired from Knox County Schools.