Services Sunday for “Miss Lucy” Caughron

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12, at Temple Baptist Church in Powell for Lucille Howard Caughron, 98, who passed away on April 5. The service will be conducted by her son-in-law, Dr. Clarence Sexton, pastor of Temple Baptist Church.

Mrs. Caughron was one of nine children of Jesse B. and Sarah Howard of Six Mile, Tennessee, located on the outskirts of Maryville. She later married Alvie Rogers of Maryville, a Baptist preacher. He was killed in an automobile accident when their children were young, and Mrs. Caughron raised son Charles and daughter Evelyn.

A dedicated Christian all of her life, “Miss Lucy” was active in Temple Baptist Church of Powell and “a dynamic godly encourager” to students at The Crown College. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to Miss Lucy’s Crown College student scholarship fund for deserving young ladies.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, her services will be seen online through Temple Baptist Church’s Facebook, Faith for the Family YouTube, or TempleBaptistChurch.com. Smith Funeral Home in Blount County represented the family. Additional obituary information is here.