Ruth Evelyn Lewis, 78, who taught for 43 years at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School, died Thursday, August 7, 2025, after a long illness.

She was born in Knoxville and was a graduate of Holston High School and Middle Tennessee State University, where she majored in music. She started teaching at GP in the fall of 1970, serving as the school’s first band director, leading the chorus and girls’ singing group, and teaching sophomore English.

She later was appointed first director of the school’s English department after earning a master’s degree at the University of Tennessee and was instrumental in spearheading the school’s honors English program.

During summer breaks, Ruth loved traveling to Great Britain and exploring all of its offerings, including organizing student trips.

Drop-in visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Friday, August 15, at Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville. Burial will be private. A remembrance service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, August 16, at the Ruth E. Lewis Auditorium at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. Her full obituary is here.