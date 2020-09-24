Services Saturday for newspaper icon

A memorial service for Vernon McKinney, long-time newspaper editor and publisher in East Tennessee, is set for Saturday, Sept. 26, at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 8801 Pleasant Hill Road, Knoxville. The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. followed by the service at 2.

Mr. McKinney died Sept. 21, 2020, at age 92. He had a long career in newspaper reporting and publishing along with typography. He owned and operated the Lenoir City News from 1961-1980, serving as president of the Tennessee Press Association in 1971. He later owned The Type Case in Knoxville.

