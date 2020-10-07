Services Saturday for Calvin Wright

Calvin S. Wright, 73, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at his home. His brother is David Wright, owner/operator of Wright’s Cafeteria on Middlebrook Pike. The obituary calls David “his lifetime best friend.”

Calvin Wright graduated from Bearden High School in 1964 and East Tennessee State University in 1969 with a degree in business management and accounting. He worked in Kingsport for Giant Food Markets for 15 years and then owned and operated Wright’s Country Cuisine restaurant in Kingsport for 20 years. He worked for Goodwill Industries as retail manager and later executive director for the Downtown Kingsport Association. He moved to Knoxville in 2010 to live with and take care of his mother. After her death, he joined his brother full-time at Wright’s Cafeteria.

Additional obituary information is here. Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 10, at Weaver’s Chapel from 4-7 p.m. with service to follow.