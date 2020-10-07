Capps says videos could boost local tourism

On-line musical programs will “highlight some of the great features of our city,” says Ashley Capps, founder of Bonnaroo and the Big Ears Festival. Venues include the Bijou Theatre and the “keyhole” quarry at Ijams Nature Center. “Visually stunning,” says Capps.

Upcoming shows will be produced at the Maya Lin Chapel at Alex Haley Farm, Loghaven and other local sites. The videos were made by students from Pellissippi State Community College. See story here.

Sites & Sounds from Big Ears announces these on-line programs:

The Bad Plus & Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog – Oct. 9 and 23

& Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog – Oct. 9 and 23 Visionary Power Trio mssv live from Ijams’ Keyhole Rock Quarry – Oct. 16

live from Ijams’ Keyhole Rock Quarry – Oct. 16 Then, on Friday, Oct. 23, guitarist Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog also celebrates the release of new music with a concert from the rooftop of St. Ann’s Warehouse, looking out on the Brooklyn Bridge.

Each on-line stream is ticketed, with proceeds going to the artists and to the support the Big Ears Festival and its producing partners. Additional details along with ticketing information can be found at bigearsfestival.org.

Big Ears seeks to embrace the potential of streaming as a creative response to our challenging times, said Capps. “Our goal is to explore the unique and distinct potential that the streaming medium offers. We want to go beyond simply trying to capture or replicate a concert and rather create an altogether new and different experience for the artists and the audience.”

Additional programs in the series will be announced soon and include Lonnie Holley with special guests; guitarists Marisa Anderson, William Tyler and Yasmin Williams; and a 15-part Norwegian Jazz Festival.

Capps is exploring options for a physical festival next year. “These are unprecedented times and, as such, they demand a creative response, the exploring of new ideas and the launching of new initiatives. This is the heart and soul of what Big Ears aspires to as an organization. It’s the essence of our mission. We can’t simply sit around and wait. It’s essential that we do all that we can do to shape and determine our future.”