Dr. Lawana F. Day of Maryville, Tennessee, has died of cancer. She taught English for 26 years at the Blount County Campus of Pellissippi State Community College.

Her colleagues valued not only her mentorship, but also her integrity and quiet leadership. She served as a representative to the Faculty Council and Senate for two decades. One colleague described her as “our steady, calm and trustworthy voice.” Her full obituary is here.

She completed her doctorate at the University of Tennessee after moving to Blount County in 1983. A native of Beaumont, Texas, her services will be held on August 18 in Woodville, Texas.