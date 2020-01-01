Services Friday for Raymond Lowe

South Knox business owner Raymond E. “Donut” Lowe passed away Dec. 30 at UT Medical Center. He was 68. Mr. Lowe was the owner and master plumber of Lowe Plumbing Co. for 38 years. He had extensive community service, starting with four years in the U.S. Navy.

He was a past master of South Knoxville Lodge 768 and a member of Sevier Lodge 334. He was a long-time member of Valley Grove Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; children Jeff (Desiree) Lowe, Tim Cox, Shelley (Steven) Johnson; brother, Roy A. Lowe, and others. Full obituary here.

The Lowe family will receive friends 4-6 p.m. Friday Jan. 3, at Berry Highland South Funeral Home, 9010 E. Simpson Rd., with a funeral service to follow.