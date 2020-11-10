Services Friday for Namuni Young

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, at The Bleak House, 3148 Kingston Pike, for Namuni Hale Young, 77, who died Nov. 8. She is survived by her husband, Harvey F. Young Jr., two daughters and their families.

Mrs. Young was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church. She was a 13th generation Southerner and 7th generation East Tennessean. She loved history and devoted herself to the art and artifacts of East Tennessee as an antique dealer and collector. She had Booth #27 at Bearden Antique Mall for many years where she greatly enjoyed the many people she met there and enjoyed traveling throughout East Tennessee to share her love of a sense of place. Additional obituary information is here.