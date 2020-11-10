Pryse honored by Emerald Youth Foundation

Sharon Pryse was honored at the recent Emerald Youth Foundation’s Legacy Drive-In event. Pryse is founder and CEO of The Trust Company of Tennessee. She holds a degree in finance from the University of Tennessee. She began her career as a clerk in the Trust Department of Valley Fidelity Bank. While still in her twenties, she became the bank’s youngest senior vice president. At age 35, she founded The Trust Company. Pryse has chaired the Knoxville Chamber, Leadership Knoxville, YMCA, United Way and the United Way’s annual fundraising campaign.

PBPA of Powell meets today (11/10) at noon at Jubilee Banquet Facility. Pat Polis, a former captain in the U.S. Army, will speak. Meeting is limited to 50 participants. Lunch is $14.

Knox County Health Department’s Covid briefing today (11/10) from 12:30-1 p.m. via Zoom here or on Facebook and the county’s website will include the chief medical officers from the area’s regional hospital systems: Frank Beuerlein, Tennova Healthcare; Mark Browne, Covenant Health; Joe Childs, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital; and Keith Gray, The University of Tennessee Medical Center.