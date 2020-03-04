Services Friday for Justin Melendy

Justin Arthur Melendy, 38, died Friday, Feb. 28. His obituary stated: While his death is unexpected, Justin suffered from alcohol addiction, and for years we have feared this day would come. In sadness we say goodbye, in love we will always remember.”

Justin grew up in Knoxville. He played soccer for “The Heat” and for Farragut High School. Prior to moving back to Tennessee in 2019, he spent 18 months in Baltimore, attending and working with the Helping Up Mission. His family requests memorial donations go to Helping Up Mission (online) or Young Williams Animal Center.

The family will have a service to remember Justin at 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel, 6200 Kingston Pike, with receiving of friends to follow. Additional obituary information here.