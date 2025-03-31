Second Harvest wants to understand the needs of East Tennesseans. Do you or someone in your household have food allergies, food intolerances, celiac disease and/or alpha-gal syndrome?

Please complete this anonymous Survey to help them better understand those needs.

Note: You do NOT have to receive services from Second Harvest or from food pantries to participate in this survey.

