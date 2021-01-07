Seafaring stranger

Shhhh! Don’t tell Robin. Last summer, on the beach, I had a . . . an encounter shall we say. Her name was Donna Kay and the minute I laid eyes on her I knew this was going to be special. This chance meeting was one that I will always treasure.

As I approached her the movement of the waves, the texture of the clouds and her shape against the horizon told me this could get intense. I had no idea what was to come.

For nearly an hour it was just the two of us. I danced around her with two cameras capturing every moment we shared in my forever digital memory. The departing storm clouds were changing constantly. Then, with little warning, the sun broke below the clouds on the distant horizon. With every minute the light, the clouds and the color of Donna Kay herself changed.

Suddenly, as quickly as it had arrived, the sun was gone and it was over. If Donna Kay and I are to meet in the future, I cannot know. You will certainly see her here again, possibly several times.

