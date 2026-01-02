Santa prepared for his yearly trek around the world by visiting dozens of local Food City locations to invigorate himself for his annual 24-hour labor of love.

Santa is estimated to cover the staggering distance of 621,371 miles, visiting approximately 2.5 billion children. Starting at the North Pole, Santa guides his sleigh through the time zones at 3,000 times the speed of sound.

After a rest break, we are sure Santa stays busy researching new toy trends, restocking his workshop, training his elves, and scheduling future community guest visits, especially at his favorite Food City locations.

Betsi James is the special events manager for the Food City Knoxville division.

