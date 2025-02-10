On December 6, 2024, Rural Metro Fire Lt. Cameron Rood, firefighter Nick Johnson and firefighter Misty Weimer from Station 30 were first to arrive at a mobile home fire in the Halls community.

Discovering that one person was still inside the home, Lt. Rood and Johnson entered the home to search for the woman. Not only did they find her, but they pulled her to safety and to a waiting ambulance, clearly saving her life.

Last week Rural Metro Fire leadership awarded them the Corona Civica Award for their heroic actions. This is the highest award given in the fire service, said Rural Metro Capt. Jeff Bagwell, the agency’s public information officer.

Firefighter Weimer was then awarded the Distinguished Service Award for the support she gave to the interior crew conducting the rescue. “Simply put, this is a great crew protecting the Halls and North Knox County community! Well done!” said Rural Metro Chief Jeff Devlin.

At the same ceremony at Headquarters, Station 41 on Campbell Station Road, Firefighter Larry Wilder was honored for his 26 years of service with Rural Metro Fire as a fire and life safety educator.

