Roll and Read, sponsored by Parents as Teachers, is on Friday, September 26, 10 a.m. – noon at Safety City, 165 South Concord Street, 37919.

This free event for children aged 5 years and younger will feature a pirate and mermaid theme, promoting literacy and learning. It will provide several fun activities for preschoolers and their families.

You can find more information here.

