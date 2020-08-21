Ride or run for fun outdoors

Monday, Aug. 24

OHB Running Club: 6 p.m. Haw Ridge Park. Free. Info: Orange Hat Brewery at 865-240-3884. Walkers to sprinters, all ability levels, join us for a greenway or trail run every Monday evening. An out-and-back 5k distance will be marked. Afterward, enjoy $1 off beers in the OHB taproom.

South Knox Fun Run: 6:30 p.m., Alliance Brewing Company. Free. 865 Running. Social pace 3’ish mile run, come back for $1 off on beers. All levels are welcome.

Tuesday, Aug. 25

Intermediate Group Road Ride: 8:30 a.m., Cycology Bicycles. Free. Info: Cycology Bicycles at 865-681-4183. Route and pace determined by the leader and group. Route length is 30-35 miles at a 15-17 MPH average pace. Limited to 9 cyclists. Must register online.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Wednesday Night Ride: 6 p.m., Azul Tequila Mexican Grill. Free. Info: Smokey’s Mobile Bicycle Repair at 865-585-3775. Come join us for our weekly rides, we’ll divide into four groups. Details online.

Thursday, Aug. 27

SUP 101 at the Cove: 6 p.m., The Cove at Concord Park. Cost $35. Info: River Sports Outfitters at 865-523-0066. Course will provide basic equipment and knowledge of SUP and paddle techniques taught by certified SUP instructors. Board, paddle and life preserver provided. Register online.

Thursday Trail Fun Run: 6:30 p.m., Meads Quarry. Free. Info: 865 Running. Join us every Thursday, weather permitting!

Friday, Aug. 28

Kayak Paddle: 9 a.m., Fort Loudoun State Historic Park at the boat dock. $10/Personal Kayak, $20 Rental. Info: Fort Loudoun State Historic Park at 423-420-2331. Enjoy beautiful scenery of Unicoi Mountains, trees, and waterfowl as we touch on the history of Fort Loudoun, TVA, and the importance of waterways in TN. Rated easy. Register online.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Sunset Canoe Float: 9 p.m., Panther Creek State Park. Cost $10. Info: Panther Creek State Park at 423-587-7046. Enjoy Cherokee lake on a relaxing evening canoe float. We will cover the basics of canoeing; all experience levels welcome. Register online.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.