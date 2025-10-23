Anderson County Chamber of Commerce can be proud of its new headquarters, 500 N. Charles Seivers Blvd. in Clinton, Tennessee. It officially opened on Friday, October 17, 2025.

The invitation read: We’ve dreamed it, planned it and built it – and now it’s finally here! Come celebrate with us as we welcome our community into our new home.

The man with the widest grin was Rick Meredith, president/CEO of the Chamber.

“We’ve been in business since 1932, always renting,” he said in an interview with Knox TN Today. “We started planning (the new headquarters) seven years ago.”

Meredith said the project was propelled by a $1 million donation from auctioneer Bear Stephenson, matched by another million from Joe Hollingsworth, an in-kind donation of prime commercial property. “I raised another $1.1 million in pledges.”

When asked, Meredith said the new building has 7,440 square feet and he knows every one of them. The general contractor was Johnson & Galyon, MBI was the architect and Steve Heatherly, a retired contractor from Clinton, was construction consultant.

Meredith came to the Chamber 10 years ago. He worked in Gov. Phil Bredesen’s administration as assistant commissioner for community development at the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. As Bredesen’s two terms wound down Meredith joined the Hollingsworth Companies, as senior vice president for community development. In 2015, he was chosen to lead the Anderson County Chamber.

Meredith graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1996 and from Clinton High School in 1980.

Permanent leader for United Way of Greater Knoxville

Chrystal Armstrong Brown is the new president/CEO of United Way of Greater Knoxville. She had served as the organization’s interim CEO since November 2024, adding those duties to the existing role of chief impact officer that she’s held since April 2023.

Jim LaPinska, board chair and member of the CEO search committee, said Armstrong Brown distinguished herself during the search in multiple ways, including proven results in her interim CEO role and progress toward the 2025 fundraising campaign.

Since May, the CEO search committee, led by Joe Landsman, vetted 221 prospects across 27 states serving in roles at other United Way organizations or other community-based nonprofits. That list was culled to 96 and then five for second-round interviews. Two finalists were invited for in-person sessions. On October 16, 2025, the board of directors unanimously confirmed the committee’s recommendation of Armstrong Brown.

The new CEO earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in English rhetoric and writing and completed the coursework toward a master’s in English from the University of Tennessee. She earned an MBA from Johnson University.

Before joining United Way, she was vice president of program development at Emerald Youth Foundation and director of education and community impact at United Way of Southwest Virginia. She has more than 20 years of professional experience in nonprofits, educational institutions and federal programs.

Originally from Columbia, Tennessee, Armstrong Brown is a nationally published author and speaker. She was ordained in pastoral ministry through Overcoming Believers Church and currently serves on the leadership team for Crossings Church in Knoxville. She has an 8-year-old daughter, Keris.

Change of command at ‘Shop Farragut’

Steve Krempasky will retire November 3, 2025, as executive director of the Farragut Business Alliance. His replacement is Vic Scott, a former business owner and territory manager at US Foods. We will grab an interview with Vic for a future story.

Meanwhile, Krempasky says he will slow down a bit but still be involved with his side gig of building sets for school plays.

“We’re working now on ‘Legally Blond’ for Bearden High.”

Steve says he is proudest of the branding of “Shop Farragut,” a slogan that captures the purpose of the Farragut Business Alliance.

But how about those jumping dogs?

Steve just laughed.

“Dog Daze has been well received and will continue. They’re already working on next year.”

Held in August at the Village Green Shopping Center, this year’s three-day festival featured the Smoky Mountain Dock Dogs.

Marketing promised over 400 jumps with 150 competitors and a new promotion, “Dueling Dogs.”

Steve said the event started as a way to boost Ricki’s Pet Depot, but as it’s grown, it’s increased sales throughout the center. And more sales means more sales tax, which fuels the town budget.

But he mainly wanted to talk about the Farragut HarvestFest, set for Sunday, October 26, from 2-6 p.m. at Village Green Shopping Center. “It’s a community party. We’ll have over five dozen retail and promotional booths including food trucks and beverage vendors, plus four hours of entertainment performed by Mighty Blue featuring Chelsea Samples.”

Kids and adults are encouraged to wear costumes and compete in the “infamous” costume contest sponsored by Invisible Fence. Judges are: Bob Thomas of Talk Radio 98.7; Kasey Loudermilk, Farragut High School academy principal; and Drew Burnette, town alderman, South Ward. Categories include Best Baby, Best Child under 12, Best Pet, Best Group, Best over 50 and Best of Festival/ Judges’ Choice. The contest starts at 5 p.m.

Steve asked those attending to bring canned and non-perishable food products to donate to The Shepherd of Hope Food Pantry, which will have a trailer at the event.

BarberMcMurry gets Chancellor’s Award from Pellissippi State

Pellissippi State Community College has honored BarberMcMurry Architects with the TBR – The College System of TN Chancellor’s Award for Excellence in Philanthropy during the annual Donors and Scholars Reception.

“For nearly 40 years, BarberMcMurry has championed Pellissippi State students through generous giving, scholarships, in-kind support and thoughtful campus design. Their legacy of service has touched every corner of our college and community.

“Thank you for your decades of partnership and dedication to our students’ success.”

Notes & Quotes

Quote: “In the back of this book will be found a specially prepared (yellow) blank sheet” … on which the potential buyers could sketch their ideal home. Mr. Barber would send back a scaled drawing free of charge. “There are many people who spend years in planning a home, and in many cases many more years are spent in regretting it is not right. We can, with our long experience, save you many of these regrets. Let us try, at any rate.” – George Franklin Barber, a self-taught architect who moved to Knoxville in 1888 and sold an estimated 20,000 house plans through mail order (and shrewd marketing like that above). He was the father of Charles I. Barber, who co-founded BarberMcMurry in 1915.

