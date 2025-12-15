This is a historic moment, the first time I have quoted Sir Thomas Cromwell, lawyer for a king of England, Henry VIII, deeply engaged in an awkward annulment proceeding against Catherine of Aragon.

Cromwell felt trapped between His Majesty and the Pope. He said “I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t.”

I tell you that to tell you this: Rick Barnes is caught in a much smaller dilemma, somewhere near the proverbial rock and a hard place. Cromwell was beheaded. Barnes is forever safe and secure.

The Tennessee coach beat other famous leaders in the recruitment of Nathaniel Herman Ament, one of the most talented high school basketball players in the country, five-star-plus, Manassas, Virginia.

Nate has his own shoe contract. He was Gatorade player of the year. He was a McDonald’s all-American. Kentucky, Duke, Florida, John Calipari, everybody wanted him. Expectations went through the ceiling, out of sight.

Barnes may have known months ago or recently discovered that Ament is not really ready for major college combat. He is a trim 6-10, subject to being bumped, pushed, and knocked off balance and out of position. He is in a new spot, the perimeter instead of the post.

He is not strong enough to score inside, and spot-up accuracy is suspect.

Question for the coach: Play or not play? Is it best if a player gets prepared before being assigned a key role, or does he do on-the-job training?

It appears Barnes has little choice. From the beginning of recruiting, Nate said he wanted a coach who would let him play through mistakes, that he didn’t want to be benched every time he messed up.

Barnes is not naturally patient with blunders.

Ament has been in the starting lineup all 10 Tennessee games and plays about three-fourths of the time. He has shot the second-most shots on the team but is hitting 37.4 percent. He is 28.9 on threes. He has made 58 of 72 free throws.

He leads the team in turnovers. He lost the ball seven times against Syracuse. That is a genuine concern. Of course he is still learning on defense.

I think I see a pattern. Nate was better against mediocre opponents. Against four name brands, he hit 12 of 47 shots. He was three of 15 from long range.

Barnes sounds 100 percent certain Ament will develop into an outstanding player. The coach has accepted responsibility for that process.

Based on observation and inside information, Ament is already an outstanding young man, 19, positive attitude, eager to learn, willing to work.

Associate head coach Justin Gainey says Nate embodies Barnes’ philosophy — It’s not about me.

“He’s one of the most selfless, most humble men I’ve been around. He fits our culture.”

Barnes says part of Nate’s problem is he is “pressing.” That sounds like he is trying too hard. There are valid reasons. Time is limited. The Southeastern Conference race begins January 3. The league is loaded with grown men.

Time is limited, part 2. Pro scouts say Ament might be in the NBA next season – if-if-if.

He’ll have to add pounds and strength. He’ll have to learn to fight back without fouling. The need to improve on defense was one of the reasons he chose Tennessee.

Overall improvement is likely. Watch for some, maybe as soon as tomorrow night against Louisville, 7 o’clock, Food City Center or ESPN. The Vols have had nine days to repair team breakdowns that cost three consecutive losses.

Never would I blame Ament for the three losses. He didn’t help much but guard play has been ragged at times. Ja’kobi Gillespie has been inconsistent. Free-throw shooting has been sporadic. Barnes has not settled on a rotation of talent. The loss of Cade Phillips (shoulder repair) will force adjustments.

J.P. Estrella needs to get healthy and stay well. More minutes are coming for Jaylen Carey and Dewayne Brown. Freshman guard Amari Evans is a possibility.

What we are seeing is not a Barnes defense. Perhaps you have noticed that Jahmai Mashack no longer lives here. Maybe Bishop Boswell can become the defensive stopper. The Vols really need one.

Marvin West welcomes comments or questions from readers. His address is marvinwest75@gmail.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.