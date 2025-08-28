Adventurer of the Year John Forbes, known in Southern Appalachian hiking circles as the Gnome, conceived an idea that has gained considerable traction over the years. With the Badger’s blessing, he designated the two of us #rolemodels – originally an identifying tongue-in-cheek description of self-appointed masters of the East Tennessee/North Carolina outdoors universe.

John thought that our fans and followers would understand the hint of self-deprecation in the moniker, and we’d roll with the fun for a while. However, purveyors of social media are an interesting bunch, and #rolemodels took on an unexpected meaning of local exploration excellence that was not initially intended.

In any event, we then added like-minded High Country outdoorsman and photographer Joseph Nitti to the mix, and, obviously needing a female presence, Rock Sprite Kitty Myers was also inducted into the erstwhile nefarious endeavor.

Joe determined that we four needed a get together and convened a #rolemodelreunion at his luxurious Banner Elk (NC) Glamping resort this past weekend. Saturday was the big day, consisting of a hike/bushwack/creekwack scramble to an unnamed East Tennessee waterfall known colloquially as the Appalachian Queen, followed by a patio steak dinner by firelight, prepared with care by Joe’s gracious and lovely wife, Marianella. Rock Sprite and I enjoyed our stay in the elegantly appointed Covered Wagon.

The #rolemodels are known for gregarious behavior, hiking escapades, and erudite conversation, and the reunion weekend brought out the best of these qualities in all of us. Friendships like this are rare, and Badger is blessed in his Act III to have found these like-minded souls.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: You can find an unparalleled glamping experience at Banner Elk Glamping (formerly Vines and Goats Glamping) in the NC High Country. Check out bannerelkglamping.com

Thomas Mabry – Honey Badger Images Many of the HoneyBadgerImages are on display at instagram.com/honeybadgerimages.

