When you meet T.K. Hindman, you would never guess that in 2018 he woke from a week-long coma after a near-fatal fentanyl overdose. Today, he is a husband, a father, and the executive director of Renew Clinic — one of Knoxville’s most quietly effective recovery programs. But it is the road between those two moments that gives the clinic its credibility.

Hindman has spoken openly about the turning point that reshaped his life. Waking up and realizing he should have died forced him to confront both his addiction and his faith. What followed was not instant healing, but years of difficult rebuilding. That lived experience now informs how Renew approaches recovery — with patience, structure, and accountability rather than shortcuts.

Renew Clinic operates as a 12-week intensive outpatient program, addressing both mental health and substance use. The model is intentionally described as “clinically informed and biblically sound.” Licensed counselors provide evidence-based treatment, while faith-centered community support reinforces accountability, identity, and long-term change. Participants continue living and working in the community while receiving structured, consistent care — a critical factor for sustainable recovery.

The clinic itself grew out of a broader community response. Renew is the product of the Knox County Church Network, led by Seth Hammond, following a public call from Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs for faith and community partners to help address the region’s opioid crisis. Rather than creating another short-term or siloed effort, the goal was to build something durable — a program that could meet people where they are and walk with them through recovery.

That vision is reflected in Renew’s wide network of church partners, including Shoreline Church, Christ Covenant PCA, Faith Promise Church, First Baptist Concord, Calvary Baptist Church, City Hills Church, Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church, and others. The cooperation is notable not for branding or publicity, but for what it represents: a shared belief that recovery is not the responsibility of any one organization, but of a community willing to stay engaged over time.

Those who have gone through Renew often describe an environment that balances compassion with challenge. Former participants speak of being supported without being excused, and held accountable without being written off. One described Renew as “a Christ-centered recovery program offering real hope,” while another said it helped show “the way back to a normal life.”

Programs like Renew Clinic matter because addiction is never an isolated problem. Its effects ripple through families, workplaces, churches, and neighborhoods. As Knoxville continues to wrestle with questions of overdose response, public safety, and long-term recovery, the work happening inside places like Renew deserves attention.

Renew Clinic is not loud about its impact. But it is consistent. And in a space where consistency often makes the difference between relapse and renewal, that quiet faithfulness matters.

Det. Brandon Burley (Ret.), M.P.A., is a criminal justice educator whose academic work focuses on reducing recidivism through public policy. He has authored several criminal justice books and has been published in national law enforcement publications.

Follow Detective Burley on Facebook.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.