Remote Area Medical plans to provide free dental, vision, and medical services in Knoxville and surrounding communities on Friday through Sunday, February 6-8, 6 a.m. at the Jacob Building, 3301 Magnolia Avenue, 37914. Parking lot opens on Thursday, February 5, 11:59 p.m. First-come, first-served until capacity is reached.

RAM’s is also seeking dental, vision, and medical professionals, as well as general support volunteers and interpreters, to volunteer on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.

