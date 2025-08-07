It’s just over a month away! Save the date for the 10th University of Tennessee Arboretum Society Annual Butterfly Festival on Saturday, September 6, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Arboretum Auditorium and surrounding grounds, 901 S. Illinois Avenue in Oak Ridge. Activities include the UT Insect Zoo, two butterfly tents, educational speakers, children’s activities, local artisans, food trucks and dulcimer music.

Full details coming soon!

Co-sponsored by the UT Forest Resources Research and Education Center, this educational event is designed for children and adults of all ages.

The UT Arboretum Society celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2025; to learn more about the Arboretum Society, go to www.utarboretumsociety.org