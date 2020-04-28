Real estate and finance still going strong

Nick McBrideInside 640, On the Grow, West Knox

The Patricia Nash Designs headquarters on N. Sixth Avenue.

Despite the current shutdowns in our area, the real estate and financing businesses are still going strong. With current interest rates around 3.5 % for a 30-year mortgage, people are continuing to refinance their current loans. In fact, we recorded 497 loans last week to the tune of $128.28 million. Of course, this number also reflects new loans for many of the $57.5 million in properties transferred last week.


Nick McBride

Of the 208 property transfers, the largest of the week was the sale of the Visionworks/Aspen Dental building at 2960 Miller Place Way, next to Sam’s on Millertown Pike in East Knoxville. This sale between 776 Jeffco Corp and 2960 Knoxville TN LLC was $4.32 million.

Another high-value property that was sold was the Smile Doctors building located at 120 Mabry Hood Rd. Genissen Inc purchased the property from Hazelwood Property LLC for $2.56 million.

The largest loan recorded last week was a commercial construction loan in the amount of $11 million. Caliber Capital Knox obtained the loan from First Citizens National Bank. The property used as collateral is behind Red Lobster on Merchants Road with a specific address of 5620 Merchants Center Blvd.

Smile Doctors on Mabry Hood Road

Two other commercial loans were in the top 3: MPV Knoxville LLC borrowed $3.6 million from Pinnacle Bank using the property located on Springfield Road (just off 1-40 and Rutledge Pike) as collateral.

And the third-largest loan of the week was $2.04 million between Patricia Nash Designs and First Century bank. The Patricia Nash Designs headquarters is located at 1132 N 6th Avenue.

We are all looking forward to the re-opening of businesses in our area. Our office will continue to maintain the guidelines suggested by Mayor Jacobs including social distancing and limiting foot traffic to a minimum. Please support your local small businesses in whatever ways you can in the upcoming weeks and months.

Don’t forget, we’re on Facebook! Just search Facebook for @KnoxRegister to find us, and while there, please give us a ‘like’ and share the page.  Have a great week!

If you’re interested in recording statistics, you can visit us on the web:

To view up-to-date Top Lenders data go to https://knoxcounty.org/apps/top_lender/

To view historical recording data, go to https://knoxcounty.org/register/statistics.php

Nick McBride is the register of deeds for Knox County.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *