Ready or not: Reopening ahead

Gov. Bill Lee said more than 11,000 Tennesseans received COVID-19 tests this past weekend. Expanded testing will continue for the next two weekends. Sites and times coming later.

Lee said “the vast majority of businesses in 89 of Tennessee’s 95 counties will be allowed to re-open on May 1, with some opening on April 27.

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. The centers are currently closed, but county mayor Glenn Jacobs said parking is allowed if no one gets out of their vehicles. Locations: Free WiFi

Sen. Becky Massey said more than 324,000 Tennesseans have applied for unemployment benefits over the past four weeks. Look at this trend line:

March 14: 2,702

March 21: 39,096

March 28: 94,492

April 4: 116,141

April 11: 74,772

“The state is working around the clock to process claims and provide payment to those who are unemployed. Claimants may apply online by visiting Jobs4TN.gov 24 hours a day or can call 844-432-0969 seven days a week from 8-8 EDT. The best time to access the online system is in non-peak hours.”

Farragut Mayor Ron Williams reports: The IRS has launched web-based sites to help Americans with their Economic Impact Payments. Those who filed a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can check the status of their payment HERE. Those who are not required to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return can enter payment information HERE. Social Security recipients who do not file tax returns will NOT need to take any action in order to receive their check, as described HERE.

More

Knox County updates a COVID-19 case count website daily at 11 a.m. Media briefings are three days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) at 12:30 p.m. and live-streamed on Facebook.

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Check here for details.

Medicare patients can get current information at Medicare and Coronavirus

U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn has released a comprehensive COVID-19 guide. Click here.

All areas of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, excluding the Foothills Parkway and the Spur, are closed until further notice. This includes trail and road closures. Details are here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.