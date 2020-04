William Larry Ventis, Ph.D., of Williamsburg, passed away on April 11 due to complications from COVID-19. A Knoxville native, Larry Ventis received three degrees in psychology from the University of Tennessee and was professor emeritus of psychology at William & Mary, where he taught from 1969-2016.

A memorial service will be held virtually by the Williamsburg Unitarian Universalists church on Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. EST and may be accessed here. Additional obituary information here.