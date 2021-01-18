RAM needs volunteers for February clinic

Remote Area Medical (RAM) will hold its first free clinic of 2021 Feb. 5-7 at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Remote Area Medical is glad to be able to once again bring free services to those in need in the Knox County community. We couldn’t do what we do without the generosity of our wonderful volunteers,” said RAM CEO Jeff Eastman. “The need for access to healthcare has only grown during this time, so if you are looking for a way to give back in your community, please sign up to volunteer.”

RAM needs vision and dental volunteers for the 3-day clinic next month.

Services available at the RAM free clinic may include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, glaucoma testing, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams, flu shots and general medical exams. Free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered to every patient attending the clinic.

The patient parking lot will open no later than 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5. As patients arrive at the parking lot, they will be provided with additional information regarding clinic opening processes and next steps. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m. Patients will enter the main entrance (gate #1). This process will repeat on Saturday and Sunday. In some situations, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations, or other circumstances outside of RAM’s control, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served.

RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity. Check RAM’s clinic FAQ page for more information. In response to COVID-19, RAM has incorporated and developed new disinfecting and safety processes. All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic. Guests and family members of patients will not be allowed to enter the building. New air flow, disinfecting processes, and capacity limitations have also been put in place to ensure the safety of patients, staff and volunteers. For info, to donate or volunteer, go here or call 865-579-1530.

Information provided by Remote Area Medical.