I hiked Rabbit Creek Trail from Abrams Creek to Hannah Mountain Trail and have both flowers and foliage to report.

To get to the end of the Rabbit Creek Trail, one would need to take the Montvale Road from Maryville, which turns into Happy Valley Road after crossing under the Foothills Parkway. Sections of the road are very steep with sharp curves. After getting down into the valley on the far side of Chilhowee Mountain, it is necessary to watch for the sign that says “Abrams Creek” (turn left).

Part of this road is one lane for about 2/10ths of a mile with potholes, and it is curvy. Someone has to back up if you meet a vehicle on the one-lane section. To do this end of the Rabbit Creek Trail it is necessary to wade Abrams Creek.

An adult bear was seen on the trail less than 2/10th of a mile up the trail. (Non-aggressive)

The quality of wildflower blooms and foliage color is better on the trail than in the higher elevations.

Flowers on the trail

Black Eyed Susan – Some – Well past their peak bloom (first tenth of mile on trail).

– Some – Well past their peak bloom (first tenth of mile on trail). Blue Asters – Many ++ – Mostly at peak bloom. (Disclaimer: I have a mental block when it comes to identifying Asters. I will identify them as best as I can or by the color of their blooms.)

– Many ++ – Mostly at peak bloom. (Disclaimer: I have a mental block when it comes to identifying Asters. I will identify them as best as I can or by the color of their blooms.) Coreopsis – Few – Well past peak bloom (first tenth of mile on trail).

– Few – Well past peak bloom (first tenth of mile on trail). Curtis Aster – Some – At peak bloom.

Erect Goldenrod – Many – Mostly at peak bloom (other Goldenrod species also).

– Many – Mostly at peak bloom (other Goldenrod species also). Great Lobelia – (3) – Nice blooms – first half mile up trail.

– (3) – Nice blooms – first half mile up trail. Lions Foot – Few – Some at peak bloom.

– Few – Some at peak bloom. Pilewort – Few – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Few – At or just beyond peak bloom. White Top Aster – Many – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Many – At or just beyond peak bloom. White Turtle Head – (3) – Just past peak bloom – first tenth of mile up the trail.

Whitewood Aster – Some – At or just beyond peak bloom.

– Some – At or just beyond peak bloom. Wild Golden Glows – Few – Mostly past peak bloom but one bloom perfect – first tenth mile.

Few colorful foliage

Blue Berry

Red Maple

Sourwood

Sugar Maple

Foliage starting to change (besides the ones mentioned above)

Dogwood

Sassafras

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

