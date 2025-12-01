Last week, I wrote about a new test for the early detection of prostate cancer called the PSMA. Early detection is extremely important, as the five-year survival for early detected prostate cancer is 99% whereas late-stage detection is only 30%.

You may recall that the PSMA test is used when the more common PSA blood test is positive. Current recommendations for evaluating an elevated PSA are mixed and outdated. The Federal government supported the US Preventive Services Task Force’s latest recommendation, which is based on evidence more than seven years old. Knowing this, I give you a patient’s personal story on their prostate cancer journey.

Dr. Terry Douglas, one of the developers of the now commonly used PET scan (locals Kelly Milan, Ron Nutt, and Mike Crabtree being the others), was found to have a slightly elevated PSA. Current recommendations would have had him wait and see if it continued to rise. However, he was aware of the PSMA test, which was done at his insistence, clearly showing a distinct cancer of the prostate. He was treated, is now cancer-free, and expects to be in that 99% category and not the delayed diagnosis 30% survival.

So how does his story relate to you? His advice to anyone suspicious of cancer or any potentially fatal disease is:

Learn as much as you can, as soon as you can. Artificial intelligence can help you with this. An article advising on how to use AI will be forthcoming Don’t be afraid to pursue possibilities that are not standard of care. The “Standard of care” varies and is often outdated. Don’t hesitate to get a second opinion and search for other options if you’re not comfortable with the original opinion. Dr. Google should not outweigh your physician’s opinion, but it can help both you and your doctor decide on your best path forward.

