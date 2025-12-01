The Keys of Hope Capital Campaign has been in the works for about 10 years; the board began discussing it in earnest around 2015, followed by a feasibility study in 2016.

The renovation is a yearlong project, and we’re now at about the halfway point. While the building remains entirely in construction mode, a little imagination is all it takes to picture what’s soon to come.

Here is a peek inside .

Information and photo for this story from the YWCA website.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

Send your news and community notes to send news@knoxtntoday.com.