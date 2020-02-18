Property biz is sweet in St. Valentine’s week

St. Valentine’s week was sweet for new homeowners and business owners in Knox County! We recorded 167 property transfers which came to a total of $84.16 million and 332 loans that equaled $120.53 million.

We had a huge property transfer recorded on Thursday, the largest property transfer and one of the largest loans of the week. The Quarry Trail student apartment complex, located off Cherokee Trail, changed hands between Quarry Trail LLC and Quarry Trail (Knoxville) Propco LLC for $44.53 million. Quarry Trail (Knoxville) Propco LLC financed $7.87 million of the purchase through Capital One NA.

Two other property transfers also caught our attention. NIC 19 Raintree Owner LLC sold Raintree Terrace Senior Living, located on Rainforest Road in West Knoxville, to 555 Rain Forest Road LLC for $2.78 million, and NIC 19 Powell Owner LLC sold Maple Court Senior Living in Powell to 7545 Thunder Lane LLC for $2.15 million. Both of these new owners are part of ReNew Seahawk Real Estate Investment Trust.

The largest loan of the week was a refinance by 210 Cairn LLC for the Hudson on the Greenway apartments on Walbrook Drive. 210 Cairn LLC obtained the loan in the amount of $39.99 million from CBRE Capital Markets Inc.

Don’t forget, early voting started Feb. 12 and will be available until Feb. 25. For a list of early voting and hours visit www.knoxcounty.org/election.

I encourage everyone to get out and vote!

Nick McBride is the Knox County register of deeds.