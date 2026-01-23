Winter weather is on the way, so we’re moving Princess Day to Sunday, February 1st.

Meet your favorite Ice Princesses in the Wee Play Adventure Building from 10 am–2 pm—and best of all, this magical event is included with General Admission!

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

