Powell events for spring and summer

Greetings from beautiful downtown Powell Station. It’s June, the lightning bugs are out and the people are cautiously coming out of their houses and back into social life – albeit wearing a mask, washing hands frequently and staying home if feeling sick.

Knox County Commissioner Larsen Jay had great news in his recent online newsletter. Fingers crossed, but a permanent boat launch may be built before the August flotilla. “Final decisions were made on a new ADA-accessible boat launch just west of the intersection of Brickyard Road and Powell Drive,” Jay wrote. Follow the link to find out all the folks involved. This is the site behind Powell High School where Knox County graveled last year for the flotilla launch.

HPUD is starting some serious work in Powell – replacing water and sewer lines that were among the first installed in the system over 50 years ago. See story here.

PBPA: Powell Business & Professional Association will meet Tuesday, June 9, at noon at Jubilee Banquet Facility after taking a two-month break during the COVID-19 shutdown. Under phase 2 county guidelines, there will be no more than 50 people allowed in the room and lunch will be served (no buffet). Speaker will be AMR and Street Hope of TN.

Saturday, July 4: Events scheduled as usual with the Powell Lions Club running a parade and the PBPA organizing events at Powell Station Park. Per health department guidelines, booths will be spread out and everyone encouraged to wear a mask.

Saturday, Aug. 29: Powell Station Celebration with seven great events. See Steven Goodpaster’s graphic below.