The East Tennessee chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists (ETSPJ) will partner with the League of Women Voters Knoxville/Knox County (LWVKKC) to hold the annual Legislative Forum of the Knox County delegation.

The forum will take place Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, from 9-10:30 a.m. at the YWCA Phyllis Wheatley Center, located 124 S. Cruze St., in East Knoxville near downtown. Free parking is available in the lot next to the building and on the street.

The media and the public are welcome to attend. This coincides with the start of the Tennessee 2026 session that began on Jan. 13, marking the 114th General Assembly. All 10 members of the Knox County legislative delegation have been invited by ETSPJ and LWVKKC to discuss the current session, as well as important issues for Knox County voters, bills under consideration and new bills being introduced by our representatives.

Jesse Mayshark, a co-founder of Compass Knox, will serve as moderator.

Access for one-on-one, in-person media interviews with the legislators in attendance also will be available at 10 a.m. after the hour-long forum.

Coffee, breakfast bagels, and pastries will be available at 8:30 a.m. and are free while they last.

For more information on the event, contact Maria M. Cornelius, president of ETSPJ at mmcornelius23@gmail.com.

