Porch sale opens Friday

Appalachian Arts Craft Center will hold its annual porch sale June 12-26. The center is located at 2716 Andersonville Highway 61, Norris.

“We are open and we missed you,” reads the center’s website. The center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday during the social distancing and quarantine period. Visitors and members are asked to wear a mask. The center’s hours and class scheduling for the remainder of the year will be evaluated at mid-June.

The center has about 70 active juried members at any given time. Artists’ profiles (alphabetical by last name) are on the website. Learn more here.