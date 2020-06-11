East Tennesseans, with our mountains and forests, may have difficulty comprehending the vastness of the Great American prairie until seen. Traveling east from the Black Hills of South Dakota, the land opens up to rolling grassland. Buffalo Gap National Grassland completely surrounds Badlands National Park.

One can travel for miles without seeing a ranch home, or sometimes even a tree. It is easy to imagine massive herds of bison rumbling over these hills. This area may seem desolate and some would even say godforsaken. However, if you will take time to stop, turn off your car and listen, the land comes alive with the sounds of birds, the rustle of the grass and even the silence.

Extended spring rains led to an abundant crop of buffalo clover glowing in brilliant yellow with contrasting blue. The highway gradually descends to Rapid Creek where the vibrant colors, the brilliant skies and the clouds drew our attention to this scene. A larger panorama of this image is on our website showing more of the immensity of the area.

