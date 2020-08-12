Polis heads Vietnam vets group

Pat Polis has been elected president of the Capt. Bill Robinson Chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America. Other officers are Chris Albrecht, Tom Cloud, Phil Claxton, Lloyd Pitney and Ricky Graham. Polis was an officer in the U.S. Army with eight years of active duty including two tours in Vietnam. The chapter meets monthly. Info here.

Knox County Board of Health will meet 5-7 p.m. today (8/12) via Zoom with streaming here or here. This draft resolution would limit public gatherings to 25. It also states by what authority the Board of Health operates: Board of Health_Aug 12 2020_Draft Resolution_Limit_Gatherings DMS final

Knox County Charter Review Committee will meet today (8/12) at 6 p.m. at the City County Building for a public hearing on two items: whether the county law director should be appointed or elected, and requiring the county mayor to notify the commission of certain contracts. The committee will then vote on both items on second reading. The meeting will be broadcast on CTV, Comcast Channel 12.

Knox Planning will meet via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. View agenda here.