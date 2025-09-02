Pilot is celebrating professional drivers all September long with a first-of-its-kind Road Warrior contest and exclusive deals for Driver Appreciation Month. This year, Pilot is teaming up with TV and YouTube stars, Diesel Brothers, to award the 2025 Road Warrior winner with a customized Kenworth semi-truck and a $50,000 cash prize.

“At every turn, professional drivers bring their grit and dedication to deliver the goods that keep our economy moving,” said Jordan Spradling, vice president of transportation and logistics at Pilot. “We owe professional drivers our gratitude for their hard work. Driver Appreciation Month is an opportunity for us to say ‘thanks for the drive’ and show drivers how much they matter by recognizing and rewarding them for going the extra mile.”

The Pilot’s annual Road Warrior contest highlights the remarkable stories of professional drivers who consistently go the extra mile with excellent safety records and a commitment to community service. This year, the Diesel Brothers are joining Pilot to create the ultimate big rig – a fully customized Kenworth. Fans can watch this truck come to life by following @SparksMotorsCo on YouTube, as they overhaul the rig for Pilot’s Road Warrior winner.

Nominate a deserving driver for the chance to win the 2025 Road Warrior grand prize of a custom Kenworth truck and $50,000 by completing the entry form between September 2 through September 19, 2025. The grand prize winner will be announced in October 2025.

To show appreciation for all professional drivers, Pilot is offering exclusive deals just for them in the Pilot app at participating Pilot, Flying J, and One9 travel centers, including:

Three free drinks every week, featuring top-selling brands from the cooler

Extra deals and exclusive discounts on popular snacks and craveable signature Pilot food items

A 10% discount on food and beverages for military and veteran professional drivers authenticated through ID.me

For more information about Driver Appreciation Month, visit pilotcompany.com/driver-appreciation. For more information about the 2025 Road Warrior contest, including terms and conditions, visit https://pilotcompany.com/road-warrior.

About Pilot: visit pilotcompany.com.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.

To provide KnoxTNToday with news and events, contact news@knoxtntoday.com.