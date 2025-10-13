Pellissippi State Community College’s Blount County campus will host an “Enrollment Extravaganza” on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, from 5-7 p.m. in the Ruth & Steve West Workforce Development Center, located at 2731 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy.

The Enrollment Extravaganza provides attendees with essential program information, campus tours, application assistance, financial aid guidance, and an overview of student services. Refreshments will be provided.

“We are so excited to welcome prospective students to Pellissippi State,” said Blount County Campus Dean Anna Graham. “This event is an opportunity for our community to learn more about the college and our campus, and the wide array of academic programs and career pathways we have to offer.”

High school students interested in enrolling in dual-enrollment courses, prospective Pellissippi State students ready for new adventures, and adult learners looking to change careers or engage in lifelong learning are all encouraged to attend.

Register at this link if you plan to attend.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

