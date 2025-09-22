Pellissippi State Community College’s enrollment continued to grow this semester, with a more than 5% rise in full-time equivalent students and a total headcount of 9,718 students – topping fall 2020 enrollment numbers for the first time since the pandemic.

The college has once again asserted itself as a leader in enrollment among its peers in Tennessee, which Leigh Anne Touzeau, vice president of enrollment services, attributed to Pellissippi State’s outstanding offerings, its record number of dual enrollment students and increasing student retention.

“Our enrollment numbers are very strong,” Touzeau said. “People understand that the quality of the education we provide is very high, and the instruction is of very good value. What we do, we do so well.”

Pellissippi’s consecutive enrollment gains coincide with the college’s official launch of a new Academic Affairs structure.

Pellissippi State’s diverse range of degree programs will now be categorized within the following schools to align with the college’s strategic plan and vision and ultimately enhance opportunities for students:

School of Academic Advancement

School of Business

School of Communication, Arts and Media Technologies

School of Social Sciences, Education and Human Services

School of Natural Sciences, Nursing and Allied Health

School of Technology, Engineering and Math

“With persistent growth in our enrollment and a college structure that will foster collaboration at the academic and community level, Pellissippi State is primed for success in its mission to be a ‘career immersion college,’” said President L. Anthony Wise Jr. “We are excited for our new and returning students to thrive on our campuses and beyond continually.”

Read the full press release on PSCC’s website.

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains and Magnolia Avenue.

